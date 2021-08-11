Skip to Content
CNN - National
By
Published 6:13 AM

Jack Lew Fast Facts

<i></i><br/>
KTVZ

CNN Editorial Research

Here is a look at the life of former Treasury Secretary Jacob “Jack” Lew.

Personal

Birth date: August 29, 1955

Birth place: New York, New York

Birth name: Jacob Joseph Lew

Father: Irving Lew, a lawyer and rare book dealer

Mother: Ruth (Turoff) Lew

Marriage: Ruth Schwartz

Children: Isaac “Danny” and Shoshana

Education: Harvard, A.B., 1978; Georgetown, J.D., 1983

Religion: Jewish

Other Facts

Observes the Sabbath, abstaining from work on Saturdays.

Helped develop AmeriCorps while working for President Bill Clinton.

Timeline

1979-1987 – Domestic policy adviser to House Speaker Thomas “Tip” O’Neill Jr.

1993-1994 – Works as a special assistant to President Clinton.

1995-1998 – Deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget.

1998-2001 – Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

2001-2006 – Executive vice president of New York University.

2006 Begins working for Citigroup as the chief operating officer of wealth management.

January 2008 Is named chief operating officer for Citi Alternative Investments.

2009-November 2010 Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources.

November 2010-January 2012 Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

January 2012January 25, 2013 President Barack Obama‘s chief of staff.

January 10, 2013 – President Obama nominates Lew for secretary of the Treasury.

February 27, 2013 Lew is confirmed by the Senate, by a vote of 71-26, and sworn in as the 76th secretary of the Treasury on February 28.

April 20, 2016 – Announces the US Treasury plans to redesign the $20 bill, replacing Andrew Jackson with Harriet Tubman.

January 20, 2017 – Leaves office.

February 1, 2017 – Joins Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs as a visiting professor.

November 2017 – Private investment firm Lindsay Goldberg LLC announces that Lew will join the company as a partner.

August 2020 – Lindsay Goldberg LLC announces Lew’s appointment as a managing partner.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content