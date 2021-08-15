Sergey Brin Fast Facts

CNN - National

CNN Editorial Research

Here’s a look at the life of Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

Personal:

Birth date: August 21, 1973

Birth place: Moscow, Soviet Union (now Russia)

Birth name: Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin

Father: Michael Brin, mathematician and economist

Mother: Eugenia Brin, NASA scientist

Marriage: Anne Wojcicki (2007-2015, divorced); Nicole Shanahan (2018-present)

Children: With Anne Wojcicki: Chloe and Benji; with Nicole Shanahan: one child (name unavailable publicly)

Education: University of Maryland at College Park, B.S., 1993; Stanford University, M.S., 1995

Other Facts:

Runs the Brin Wojcicki Foundation with former wife Anne Wojcicki.

Has donated over $100 million to research for Parkinson’s, a degenerative neurological disorder. Brin’s mother was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and Brin has a 50-50 chance of developing the disorder.

Wojcicki co-founded 23andMe, a genetic testing company.

Timeline

1979 – Brin and his family emigrate from the Soviet Union to the United States.

1995 – Meets Larry Page at Stanford University.

September 4, 1998 – Co-founds Google with Page.

2001 – Becomes Google’s president of technology.

2011 – Becomes director of special projects.

August 10, 2015 – Google announces a corporate restructuring, forming an umbrella company called Alphabet and naming a new CEO to the core business of Google. Brin will serve as president of Alphabet while Page will serve as CEO.

December 3, 2019 – Alphabet announces that Brin and Page are stepping down as president and CEO, respectively. Both will continue to serve on the company’s board of directors. Sundar Pichai, the current CEO of Google and a longtime executive at the company, will take over as CEO of Alphabet in addition to his current role.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.