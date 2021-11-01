Shooting at California city council member’s house leaves 1 dead and 3 injured, police say



By Andy Rose, CNN

A shooting at the home of a City Council member in Gilroy, California, Saturday left one person dead and three others injured, according to the Gilroy Police Department.

“When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered a large outdoor party at the residence,” the police department said in a news release. “Officers learned that an altercation occurred just prior to their arrival, and at least one suspect fired a gun.”

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s office identified the person who died as 18-year-old Michael Daniel Zuniga-Macias, according to a news release from the city of Gilroy.

Two of the injured victims were still hospitalized Monday and the third was treated for injuries and released, officials said. All of the victims were between 17 and 19 years old, police said.

A suspect, a 19-year-old from Gilroy, has been arrested and booked in jail for homicide, police said in a news release Sunday.

Police believe there was an additional shooting suspect and the investigation is active, the city’s Monday news release said.

During a search of the scene, investigators found two firearms and other evidence, the release said, noting it’s not known whether either of the firearms were used during the shooting.

The altercation happened just before 1:00 a.m. at the home of Gilroy City Council Member Rebeca Armendariz, according to police.

CNN has reached out to Armendariz for comment. In a statement to CNN affiliate KGO, she said, “Because this remains an active investigation, I am unable to share more at this time but I would like to thank all of the members of the community who have reached out to express their concerns for their patience.”

Police have not released information on a suspect or motive in the shooting.

