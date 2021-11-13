Murder suspect killed in shootout with marshals’ task force outside Phoenix airport, authorities say

By Jason Hanna and Andy Rose, CNN

A fugitive accused of murder in California was killed Friday in a shootout with members of a US marshals’ task force outside Arizona’s largest airport, authorities said.

The law enforcement officers were trying to arrest the suspect near an intersection outside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport when the person shot at them with a handgun, the US Marshals Service said.

The officers then shot the suspect, according to the marshals service.

“Life saving measures were attempted; however, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene,” the service said in a news release.

The shooting happened before 7 p.m., CNN affiliate KNXV reported. The suspect’s name was not released, and details about what led the officers to find the suspect there weren’t immediately available.

The officers were trying to arrest the suspect on a California warrant accusing the person of a parole violation, relating to original charges of assault and rape. The suspect also was wanted in Los Angeles on suspicion of murder in a killing that happened this month, the marshals service said.

