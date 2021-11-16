Mayor of Maryland city charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn

By Kay Jones, CNN

The mayor of Cambridge, Maryland, was arrested and charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn, according to a news release from the Maryland Office of the State Prosecutor.

Court records state Andrew Bradshaw, who took office this past January, was arrested on Monday and had his first court appearance on the charges.

The complaint, provided by the state prosecutor’s office, alleges that a victim contacted law enforcement in May and said she saw nude photographs of herself on Reddit, which she said were posted without her consent.

She said, according to the complaint, that she sent the photos to Bradshaw when they were in an “intimate relationship” and that they were no longer in the relationship.

“Using someone’s private images without their consent is a serious breach of trust and invasion of privacy, and the power and breadth of the internet makes such a violation even more egregious,” State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III said in a news release announcing the charges. “Our office is committed to protecting victims from those who abuse their positions of power and trust.”

Bradshaw’s attorney has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

If convicted, Bradshaw faces up to two years in jail and up to $5,000 in fines for each charge.

The city of Cambridge, which has a population of 12,480, said in a statement posted on its website that it is aware of the charges and is “currently gathering information.”

The city operates a council-manager form of municipal government and the city manager is the chief executive officer and head of the administrative branch.

“The business of the City is unaffected,” the statement said.

