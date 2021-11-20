A 16-year-old faces an attempted murder charge after a shooting in the parking lot of a Colorado high school

By Jeremy Harlan and Andy Rose, CNN

A 16-year-old was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder in a shooting that wounded three teenagers during a fight in the parking lot of a Colorado high school, authorities said.

The shooting happened around noon Friday in the parking lot of Hinkley High School in Aurora, police said, adding that two of the victims are 17 years old while the third is 16.

On Monday afternoon, six Aurora Central High School students were shot at a nearby park. The police department is investigating whether the two shootings are related, Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said.

“These are our kids that are shooting one another,” the police chief said. “We have disrespect and no concern for life whatsoever. I need the parents to get involved. I need you checking phones. I need you checking rooms. I need you checking cars. And making sure they are taking away guns from these kids.”

In Friday’s shooting, an officer with Aurora Public Schools fired back at the shooter before police arrived on the scene, Wilson said.

“We have three juvenile victims at local hospitals. We’re trying to work out if some of these individuals may be our suspects or some of these individuals are victims,” the police chief told reporters.

Authorities did not release the name of the defendant arrested in the shooting. Two of the victims shot Friday are Hinkley students, and the third is a student at APS Avenues school. None of the injuries were life-threatening, Wilson said.

The shooting at Hinkley high sent the school under lockdown, police said.

Aurora police also said there had been social media threats to Gateway and Grandview high schools in Aurora, and officers were sent to those schools as a precaution.

CNN’s Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.