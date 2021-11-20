Rittenhouse protesters shut down the Brooklyn Bridge. Portland rioters force open jail gate

By Theresa Waldrop and Andy Rose, CNN

Sporadic protests broke out around the country Friday after a jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin, found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty in the shooting deaths of two people during protests there last year.

In New York, demonstrators shut down the Brooklyn Bridge, and in Portland, Oregon, they forced open a jail gate, prompting the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office to declare a riot.

“The crowd, which was described as hostile, launched urine, alcoholic beverages, water bottles and batteries at deputies during the event,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release early Saturday morning.

Around 8:45 p.m., Friday, November 19, demonstrators attending a protest in Downtown Portland focused their attention on one of the vehicle roll-up gates at the Justice Center on SW 2 nd Avenue. At the time, a couple dozen people gathered in front of the gate. Some individuals in the crowd were heard saying “burn it down,” referring to the Justice Center. Individuals were observed tampering with the gate prior to its opening. An estimated 10 to 20 protesters entered and began moving down the ramp in the direction of the jail entrance and the building’s critical infrastructure. Individuals also placed large tree branches to prevent the gate from closing. Deputies met the trespassers on the ramp to prevent entry and began instructing them to exit. The crowd, which was described as hostile, launched urine, alcoholic beverages, water bottles and batteries at deputies during the event. Because a large group of people were engaging in tumultuous and violent conduct, and further entry into the building would have posed significant implications and grave risk of causing public alarm, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) declared a riot. MCSO directed the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) incident command to communicate the riot declaration and force warnings to the demonstrators using the mobile Sound Truck. PPB issued the declarations and force warnings several times. Even as deputies instructed people to leave, deputies continued to take projectiles and were subjected to hostile behavior. Demonstrators then stood at the garage exit, repeatedly preventing the gate from closing by pushing on it. Again, deputies asked the crowd to step away. Demonstrators ignored the repeated requests and continued blocking the gate. Deputies swiftly moved toward the demonstrators that were preventing the gate from closing to allow space for the gate to close properly. Deputies retreated inside and eventually were able to re-secure the gate. No arrests were made. We are aware video exists of the event, which we are reviewing. Individuals who would like to share any video or photos with us can contact us by sending an email to IAU@mcso.us.

The protests were nowhere close to the scope of those in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in the summer of 2020, including the one in Kenosha, during which Rittenhouse shot and killed two people and wounded another.

Still, some people were clearly upset that Rittenhouse was cleared of all five counts against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Rittenhouse claimed self-defense in the shootings.

The Portland Police Bureau said that vandals broke the windows of the city government’s print shop.

“Additional vandalism was done to the Justice Center building,” the PPB said. An image released by police showed spray-painted graffiti, including the message, “All Cops Are Kyles.”

One arrest was made, with five citations and 17 warnings issued, police said.

In New York, protests began in Brooklyn, then moved over the Brooklyn Bridge and into lower Manhattan, CNN affiliate WABC reported. The bridge was closed briefly.

The New York Police Department used Twitter to advise people to avoid the Manhattan-bound bridge and to expect closures and delays in the area.

In Oakland, California, a crowd marched from city hall to the federal building, shouting “Revolution nothing else,” according to CNN affiliate KGO.

Demonstrators in Chicago marched downtown Friday night amid a “large police presence,” CNN affiliate WBBM reported.

A second demonstration is planned for Saturday afternoon.

In Kenosha, about 65 miles to the north on Lake Michigan, things were “pretty quiet,” CNN’s Natasha Chen reported.

There, families of Rittenhouse’s victims were coming to terms with the verdict.

“If one person’s life, or two persons’ lives don’t matter, then none of our lives matter,” Kariann Swart, the fiancee’ of victim Joseph Rosenbaum, told CNN. “It feels like the victims’ lives don’t matter. And I don’t think that’s acceptable.”

The great-aunt of Anthony Huber, one of the victims, told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that while “people have a right to self-defense,” her great-nephew “had a right to his life as well.”

“Kyle gets into a situation over his head in terms of his emotional maturity to handle it, walks away after killing two people and serious maiming another one. That doesn’t seem equitable,” the great-aunt, Susan Hughes, told CNN’s Sara Sidner.

In a trailer for a Tucker Carlson documentary, Rittenhouse said the jury reached the right verdict.

“Self-defense is not illegal,” he said.

