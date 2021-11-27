A stowaway was found in the landing gear of a plane at the Miami airport, authorities say

By Chris Boyette, CNN

Authorities discovered an apparent stowaway Saturday in the landing gear of a flight from Guatemala at the Miami International Airport, local and federal officials said.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the airport apprehended a 26-year-old man who “attempted to evade detection in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft,” a CBP statement said.

The flight was American Airlines #1182 from Guatemala City, according to Greg Chin, Communications Director for the Miami-Dade Aviation Department.

American Airlines said in a statement the flight was met by law enforcement “due to a security issue,” after landing at 10:06 a.m.

The airline said it was working with authorities on the investigation.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed to CNN they transported the man to a local hospital for medical assessment.

In a video posted on Instagram by the account @onlyindade, a person is seen dazed, standing in the shadow of an airplane wing with airport personnel in reflective vests, before he appears to slightly lose his balance and sits on the ground.

In another video posted by the same account, law enforcement and emergency medical services are seen around the man as he is given water and other aid.

“Persons are taking extreme risks when they try to conceal themselves in confined spaces such as an aircraft,” the CBP statement said. “This incident remains under investigation.”

