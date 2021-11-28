NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after police say an Asian woman was attacked with a large rock

By Kiely Westhoff and Laura Studley, CNN

The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an attack on an Asian woman in Queens on Friday that left her in critical condition, an NYPD spokesperson said.

At around 8 a.m., police say, a man struck the 61-year-old woman in the head with a large rock. She was taken to a hospital after sustaining injuries to her face and head, the spokesperson said.

NYPD arrested a 33-year-old man Saturday in connection with the crime and has recommended charges of assault and harassment against him.

The NYPD created an Asian Hate Crime Task Force after an increase in attacks on Asian Americans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Between March 19, 2020, and September 30, 2021, 10,370 hate incidents against Asian American and Pacific Islander people were reported to Stop Hate AAPI, a center that tracks reports of racism and discrimination against Asian Americans.

The man in the Friday incident was still in custody as of early Sunday afternoon.

GoFundMe has verified a fundraiser page set up to assist the woman with medical expenses from the attack.

