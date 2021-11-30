El Chapo’s wife sentenced on federal drug trafficking charges

By Maria Santana

The wife of Mexican drug boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was sentenced today to three years in prison and four years of supervised release, along with a forfeiture of $1.5 million, in connection with drug trafficking and money laundering charges related to her husband’s narcotics empire.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, pleaded guilty June 10 to the charges, and will get credit for time already served.

Judge Rudolph Contreras also imposed a $300 special assessment fine for each of the three counts to which she pleaded guilty.

Coronel addressed the court before learning her fate and expressed deep remorse for her involvement with Guzman and the Sinaloa Cartel and the harm she may have caused the citizens of the US. She accepted full responsibility and begged the judge to consider her 9-year-old twins who will already be forced to grow up with one parent when imposing his sentence.

Prosecutors had asked for 48 months in prison which was 9 months below the sentencing guideline minimum, 5 years of supervised release and the $1.5 million forfeiture, after considering several factors, including that they consider her role in the conspiracy to be minimal and in support of her husband, that she excepted full responsibility quickly after her arrest, saving the government time and resources in hearings in trial preparation, and that she has no prior criminal record.

The judge went below the recommendation made by prosecutors as he considered not only those factors but also that she met Guzman when she was a minor, 17 years old, and married him at 18.

At the end of the hearing the judge said to Coronel, “Good luck. Hope you raise your twins in a different environment than what you have experienced until today. Good luck.”

The judge will recommend where she will serve her time. The defense asked if it was possible she be imprisoned near Los Angeles where she lives with her daughters.

Coronel, a dual US-Mexican citizen, was arrested in February at Dulles International Airport and remained detained pending trial.

She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine for importation into the US; conspiracy to launder monetary instruments; and violating the Kingpin Act by engaging in transactions and dealings in property of her husband, a significant foreign narcotics trafficker designated by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasury.

Guzman was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years in 2019 for engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise as well as drug trafficking and firearms charges as leader of the murderous Sinaloa Cartel. He is currently being held at a supermax prison in Florence, Colorado.

