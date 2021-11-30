Three 16-year-olds charged with attempted first-degree murder after shooting in Colorado high school parking lot

By Carma Hassan and Steve Almasy, CNN

Three 16-year-olds allegedly involved in a shooting in the parking lot of a Colorado high school earlier this month have been charged as adults with attempted first-degree murder, according to the Office of the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District.

The shooting happened around noon on November 19 in the parking lot of Hinkley High School in Aurora, police said. Three people were wounded.

Larry Renee Jefferson, Dalen Lenale Brewer and Diego Flores are each charged with:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

One count of first-degree assault

One count of second-degree assault

One count of possession of a weapon on school grounds

Two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers.

Jefferson also faces a charge of using a prohibited large-capacity magazine during a crime.

CNN contacted the Aurora Public Defender’s Office for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Jefferson and Brewer have status hearings scheduled in their cases December 15. The status hearing for Flores is set for March 7.

Two of the people shot are Hinkley students, and a third is a student at APS Avenues school. None of the injuries was life-threatening, Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said.

At the time of the shooting, police said no motive had been discovered.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Andy Rose and Leslie Perrot contributed to this report.