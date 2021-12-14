Tesla employee accused of fatally shooting a co-worker outside California factory

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

A Tesla employee is accused of fatally shooting one of his coworkers outside of the company’s manufacturing plant in Fremont, California, authorities said Tuesday.

Anthony Solima, 29, was arrested on a homicide warrant after detectives reviewed surveillance footage and determined he shot his coworker Monday afternoon in a parking lot, Fremont Police Department Captain Fred Bobbitt told CNN.

The coroner’s office is working to confirm the identity of the victim, police said.

Detectives determined the suspect and victim were arguing with each other earlier in the day, police said.

Solima had suddenly walked off the job before shooting his coworker, according to a preliminary investigation by the police department. The victim had just finished a shift before being shot, police said.

Authorities conducted surveillance on Solima following the incident and made an arrest without issue, they said.

Via a search warrant, police recovered a loaded short-barrel rifle in the suspect’s vehicle as well as an expended casing nearby, they said. Several rifle casings were also found earlier at the crime scene.

Solima was transported to Fremont Police Department for questioning and was booked at Santa Rita jail. There are no outstanding suspects and police said they do not believe there is any additional risk to the community.

CNN is working to determine whether Solima has retained legal representation.

More than 10,000 employees work at Tesla’s Fremont factory, which spans 5.3 million square feet of manufacturing and office space on 370 acres of land, according to the company’s website.

CNN has reached out to Tesla for comment.

