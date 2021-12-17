Ex-officer Kim Potter could testify today at her manslaughter trial in the killing of Daunte Wright

By Mallika Kallingal, Carma Hassan and Ray Sanchez, CNN

Former police officer Kim Potter, who’s said she mistook her firearm for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop this year near Minneapolis, could take the stand Friday in her trial over the 20-year-old Black man’s killing.

“Yes, your honor, I’ll testify,” Potter told Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu on Thursday.

Testimony from Potter, 49, could be the centerpiece of her defense against first- and second-degree manslaughter charges in the incident, which set off days of unrest in the city of Brooklyn Center after a summer of coast-to-coast protests over how police treat people of color.

The state, which rested its case Thursday, presented more than two dozen witnesses over six days, including a policing expert who testified that Potter, who is White, was not justified in using deadly force when she fatally shot Wright.

The ex-officer’s former police chief, a law enforcement expert and other defense witnesses were called to the stand Thursday, with Potter’s former boss testifying he concluded there was “no violation … of policy, procedure, law,” after reviewing body camera and other video following the April 11 shooting.

The judge on Thursday denied a defense request for a judgment of acquittal on grounds the state had presented conflicting evidence on whether the use of a Taser during Potter’s encounter with Wright would have been unreasonable.

Chu also told jurors the defense had two witnesses set to testify on Friday. “We’re almost done,” she said.

Prosecutors say Potter acted recklessly

Video of the shooting shows that after officers pulled over Wright and tried to arrest him on an outstanding warrant, he got back into his vehicle and attempted to flee. At that point, Potter pulled out her firearm and shot him — later saying she instead meant to use her Taser.

“I grabbed the wrong f**king gun, and I shot him,” Potter said just after the shooting.

Her defense has characterized the killing as an accident while also arguing she was within her rights to use deadly force to protect another officer who was reaching into Wright’s car when Potter opened fire.

Prosecutors sought to counter that claim with expert testimony as they argued Potter was negligent and acted recklessly in mistaking her gun for her Taser.

“The use of deadly force was not appropriate, and the evidence suggests that a reasonable officer in Officer Potter’s position could not have believed it was proportional to the threat at the time,” University of South Carolina School of Law associate professor Seth Stoughton testified Wednesday for the state, calling Potter’s actions “excessive and inappropriate.”

A Taser would have been effective in incapacitating Wright, the first defense witness testified Thursday. Still, deadly force is warranted if an officer is partly inside a vehicle as a suspect is attempting to drive away, said Stephen Ijames, a law enforcement expert and former assistant police chief from Missouri.

