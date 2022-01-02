Delizza brand cream puffs recalled due to possible metal fragments

By Emma Tucker, CNN

Dessert manufacturer Poppies International, Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of the Delizza brand’s Belgian Mini Cream Puffs due to the “possible presence” of small metal fragments, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

The Battleboro, North Carolina, company announced Tuesday it would recall selected products made between December 7 and 10, according to the FDA recall announcement. The issue was detected during production and no injuries or incidents have been reported in connection with the recalled items, the company said.

The products included in the recall were available for sale from December 16-23, 2021.

“Any consumers who have purchased or received any of the products described below should immediately discontinue use of the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund,” the company said.

CNN has attempted to reach Poppies International, Inc. for comment on the recall.

The company describes Delizza on its website as its “premium brand” with desserts crafted from “traditional Belgian recipes.”

The recalled products were distributed to Costco stores in Northern California and Nevada; Safeway stores in Northern California; and ShopRite and PriceRite locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

Images and details of the recalled items are on the FDA’s website.

