State trooper dies after he was accidentally hit by his brother’s car during a traffic stop

A North Carolina State trooper and a driver were killed during a traffic stop when the trooper’s brother, the officer coming to aid, accidentally crashed into them, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

Trooper John S. Horton, a 15-year veteran, was conducting a traffic stop in Rutherford County Monday night, when his brother, Trooper James N. Horton, lost control of his patrol vehicle upon arrival.

“Trooper James Horton collided with the stationary patrol vehicle and subsequently struck Trooper John Horton and the detained driver who were standing along the roadside,” the NCSHP news release said.

John Horton was transported to the Spartanburg hospital and later died from his injuries. The detained driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has yet to be identified.

James Horton was treated for minor injuries.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton. For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers, and unwavering support,” Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol, said.

John Horton leaves behind a wife and six children, Back the Blue NC told CNN. The organization has started a GoFundMe to help his family cover funeral costs.

