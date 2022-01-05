Do you feel lucky? Powerball jackpot reaches $630 million

By Jay Croft, CNN

Hey, somebody’s gotta win it sometime, right?

And Powerball ticket sales are soaring across the country, officials say — as the jackpot keeps rising.

It’s now at an estimated $630 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association says — higher than estimates and fueled by fast-growing numbers of people plopping down 2 bucks for a million-to-1 shot at the fortune.

Actually, the odds are way worse than that: 1 in 292.2 million, Powerball says.

Chances of winning a prize are better — 1 in 24.9, Powerball says.

Drawings are each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The last Powerball jackpot winner claimed a $699.8 million grand prize on October 4 in California.

Wednesday night’s drawing will be for the seventh-largest jackpot in Powerball history, with a cash value of $448.4 million.

