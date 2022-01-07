High school hockey player dies from injury suffered during a game

By Jenn Selva, CNN

A high school hockey player in Connecticut has died after a collision during a game.

The player fell to the ice during a game against Brunswick School in Greenwich on Thursday, according to Greenwich Police Captain Mark Zuccerella. The Brunswick player was near him and unable to stop. The two players collided, and the player already on the ice suffered the injury.

The young man was transported to Greenwich Hospital, where he later died as a result of the injury, Zuccerella said.

The player has been identified as sophomore Teddy Balkind, according to the New Canaan Police Department (NCPD).

The NCPD posted on Facebook about St. Luke School’s ‘tragic loss’ during a game with Brunswick High School in Greenwich.

“Teddy skated for the New Canaan Winter Club throughout his youth hockey career and was known to all as an all around incredible young man, son and brother,” the post said. “The men and women of the New Canaan Police Department offer our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Balkind family and all of those impacted by this tragic incident.”

In a statement to CNN, Mark Davis, head of St. Luke’s School in New Canaan, confirmed the player who died was from his school.

“Our community is mourning,” Davis said. “Yesterday, we lost a precious young man in a tragic accident. Both St. Luke’s School and Brunswick School are in shock as we work to support our students and families. St. Luke’s singular focus at this moment is to care for our devastated community. Thank you for your concern and for respecting our need to grieve.”

“We are saddened beyond words,” Thomas W. Philip, head of Brunswick School, told CNN. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the boy, the players and coaches on both teams, the entirety of the St Luke’s School community, and our own students and families.”

