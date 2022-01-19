Teen convicted of killing Tessa Majors in a New York City park will be sentenced today

By Sonia Moghe and Holly Yan, CNN

More than two years after the killing of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors, the third and final teen who pleaded guilty in her case will learn his fate Wednesday.

Majors was 18 when she was stabbed to death in December 2019 at Morningside Park in New York City.

Rashaun Weaver, who was 14 when Majors was killed, pleaded guilty last month to murder in the second degree.

“I intentionally caused the death of Tessa Majors by stabbing her with a knife,” Weaver said.

During the December hearing, the judge said he would consider a sentencing range of 14 years to life.

Weaver will be the third teen to be sentenced in relation to the attack on Majors.

Luchiano Lewis was 14 at the time of the murder but was charged as an adult. He pleaded guilty to murder and robbery charges and was sentenced in October to nine years to life in prison.

In 2020, an unnamed teen who was not charged as an adult pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and was sentenced to 18 months in the custody of the Administration for Children’s Services.

“We went to the park planning to rob someone,” the boy said in a statement read in court.

“After that, we saw Tessa Majors walking on the stairs inside the park. Rashaun went up to her and said something to her and Tessa yelled for help. Rashaun used the knife that I had handed to him to stab Tessa and I saw feathers coming out of her coat.”

A troubled childhood

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bogdanos said the Majors family has consented to the sentencing range of 14 years to life for Weaver.

“We are well aware of his age and his background,” the prosecutor said last month. “We the people have agonized over what sentence to recommend.”

Weaver’s defense attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman, said his client had a difficult childhood.

“Sometimes it gets lost on the audience that we’re talking about a kid who was 14 years old when this started — whose brain wasn’t fully developed,” Lichtman said.

“Every role model, every male relative on his father’s side was in jail or just got out of jail. This is the normal for Rashaun Weaver.”

Lichtman said the teen is “deeply remorseful for his actions.”

He Weaver also pleaded guilty to robbery in the first degree and robbery in the second degree. Bogdanos said the two robbery charges stemmed from separate incidents — one four days before Majors was killed in 2019, and one that took place on February 14, 2020, the day Weaver was ultimately arrested.

Weaver’s guilty plea in Majors’ slaying “was an opportunity for Rashaun to put this behind him to avoid a much more serious sentence,” Lichtman said.

“I think it was the right thing to do. I don’t feel good about this plea, I think it’s too high for a kid who was 14 years old when this occurred. That being said, this is a horrific crime.”

‘We are forced to relive the events’

Bogdanos said Weaver’s guilty plea will save the Majors family the trauma of enduring a trial.

During the two years since her death, her father, Inman Majors, has sat through multiple hearings where gruesome details of her death were discussed.

At Lewis’ sentencing in October, Bogdanos said the trio of teens had followed at least one other person before attacking Tessa Majors and said it was a “long, intentional, pre-meditated attack.”

“Without each of their actions, she gets away,” the prosecutor said in October.

At the same sentencing hearing, Inman Majors left the room before prosecutors showed security camera footage of his daughter’s final moments — fighting to climb a steep set of stairs in the park after being stabbed.

“She is struggling now up the stairs. She has minutes left to live. She does not realize at this point why she is light-headed or why she’s dizzy or why she can’t walk or why she can’t stand or why she’s about to fall,” Bogdanos said.

“And she will get to this lamp pole and collapse. And she will die — face down — on a dirty New York City street at the hands of the defendant and two others.”

After Lewis’ sentencing, Majors’ parents released a statement to CNN saying they haven’t been able to properly grieve their daughter in peace.

“With every legal proceeding, we are forced to relive the events of December 11, 2019,” the family’s statement said.

“Nearly two years after her murder, we still have very little closure.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.