A Houston-area deputy who trained and mentored others was killed during a traffic stop, constable says

By Melissa Alonso and Holly Yan, CNN

A Texas deputy constable “was brutally murdered” during a traffic stop for no apparent reason, authorities said.

Charles Galloway, 47, was a 12-year veteran and a field training officer, Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said Sunday morning.

Galloway was making a traffic stop on a newer-model, white Toyota Avalon around 12:24 a.m. (1:24 a.m. ET), Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said.

“Witnesses describe the suspect as Hispanic male (and) say that he got out of his vehicle and immediately fired upon the deputy multiple times, striking him and then drove off,” Finner said.

A witness told police an “assault-type weapon” was used in the shooting, the police chief added.

“This is senseless. It makes no sense whatsoever.”

The Houston Police Department and Harris County Constable Precinct 5 escorted the slain deputy from Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center to the medical examiner’s office.

Galloway sometimes volunteered to work the night shift to make himself available for field training, Heap said.

Galloway is survived by a daughter, his sister and “the numerous officers here in Precinct 5 who are trained by him,” mentored by him “and who are going to miss him tremendously,” Heap said.

As of mid-Sunday morning, no arrests had been made. The motive remains unclear.

The Texas deputy’s death came less than two days after a 22-year-old New York City police officer was killed in the line of duty.

Jason Rivera was responding to a domestic disturbance call when he was gunned down Friday night.

While he was in the police academy, Rivera wrote that he wanted to “better the relationship between the community and the police.”

