Texas sheriff’s deputy struck, killed while conducting off-duty motorcycle escort

By Gregory Lemos, CNN

The Harris County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Monday announced the death of one of its officers who was struck and killed overnight while conducting an off-duty motorcycle escort.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, 45, was escorting a heavy load along a service road with others. He “was off his motorcycle, blocking the exit ramp, when a female driver (40) drove around the motorcycle and struck Sgt. Gutierrez,” the post said.

In the Facebook post, HCSO said the driver, who was exhibiting signs of intoxication, fled the scene but was later stopped by another deputy. Multiple charges are being filed, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters Monday during a news conference.

Gutierrez was flown by Lifeflight in critical condition and later died at the hospital, HCSO said.

Gonzalez said Gutierrez served the HCSO for about 20 years. Gutierrez is survived by his wife and three children, Gonzalez said.

“There’s just no words for what they are going through,” Gonzalez said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.