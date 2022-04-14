Barbra Streisand Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Here is a look at the life of singer and actress Barbra Streisand.

Personal

Birth date: April 24, 1942

Birth place: Brooklyn, New York

Birth name: Barbara Joan Streisand

Father: Emanuel Streisand, a teacher

Mother: Diana (Rosen) Streisand Kind

Marriages: James Brolin (July 1, 1998-present); Elliott Gould (March 21, 1963-1971, divorced)

Children: with Elliott Gould: Jason Emanuel Gould

Other Facts

Changed her name from Barbara to Barbra.

Her father died when she was 15 months old.

Has suffered from severe stage fright.

Nominated for 46 Grammy Awards and has won eight.

Nominated for nine Primetime Emmy Awards and has won four.

Nominated for five Academy Awards and has won two.

Nominated for two Tony Awards, and has received a special Tony Award.

Timeline

1962 – Makes her Broadway debut in “I Can Get It For You Wholesale.”

1962 – Signs a contract with Columbia Records.

1963 – Her debut album, “The Barbra Streisand Album,” is released and wins her two Grammy Awards.

1964 – The Broadway musical “Funny Girl,” in which Streisand plays Fanny Brice, debuts.

1965 – Her television special, “My Name Is Barbra,” airs. It earns Streisand an Emmy Award and a Grammy Award for the accompanying album.

April 14, 1969 – Wins the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the film “Funny Girl.”

1970 – Receives a special Tony Award.

1973 – The film “The Way We Were” opens.

March 28, 1977 – Receives the Academy Award for Best Original Song, for the song “Evergreen (Love Theme From A Star Is Born)” from the movie “A Star Is Born.”

1983 – Streisand’s directorial debut, “Yentl,” opens.

1986 – The Streisand Foundation is established.

1991 – “The Prince of Tides” opens, a film in which Streisand produces, directs and acts.

1995 – Receives a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

2008 – Receives the Kennedy Center Honors.

September 2014 – Streisand’s new album, “Partners,” is released and goes to the top of the Billboard 200 album chart. This makes her the first artist to have a No. 1 album in each of the past six decades.

November 24, 2015 – Is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama.

February 2018 – Variety magazine releases an interview in which Streisand reveals that two of her dogs are clones of her deceased dog Samantha, who passed away in 2017.

November 2, 2018 – Streisand’s album, “Walls,” is released. Streisand says the album embodies her feelings about Donald Trump and his presidency.

July 7, 2019 – Streisand reunites with her “A Star Is Born” co-star Kris Kristofferson on stage at London’s Hyde Park for a sold-out crowd of 65,000 — the biggest audience she’s performed for since a Central Park performance for 150,000 in 1968, according to Variety.

October 18, 2021 – Streisand funds The Barbra Streisand Institute at UCLA. The institute’s goal involves “solving societal challenges” and will focus on four areas the artist and activist is most passionate about.

