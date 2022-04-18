Pittsburgh police ask witnesses to come forward to help find those who opened fire at a packed party, leaving two teens dead

By Steve Almasy, CNN

Pittsburgh’s police chief is asking the hundreds of people who attended a party where two teenagers were killed over the weekend to come forward with information about the shooting.

“Obviously, when you have that many people there, there’s more that can come forward and they need to think about the fact that this could be friends and people they knew that were involved as victims, and we need to get these shooters off the street,” Police Chief Scott Schubert told CNN Monday.

Investigators are searching for multiple suspects in the shooting, which occurred early Sunday in the city’s East Allegheny neighborhood at a property that was rented through short-term rental company Airbnb.

The teens who were killed were both 17-year-old males, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Eight other people were shot and five others were injured while running from the gunfire, Schubert said Sunday.

As many as 200 people attended the party, most of whom were underage, the city said in a news release.

The chief said some people who were at the scene have cooperated but they are still looking for multiple shooters based on the different caliber shell casings at the scene.

“We’re trying to piece everything together. We’re asking for cooperation of the public and those who were there on what they saw, what they heard, any videos, any pictures to come forward and help us with the investigation,” he said.

Schubert told CNN detectives were diligently looking at video and doing “everything they can.”

Facebook Live video shows terror as shots were fired

The terrifying moments some teenagers experienced as they ran away from the gunfire were recorded on a Facebook Live video.

In the video, a male partygoer is heard screaming, “He got the gun! Get the f**k out,” as he tries to warn his friends of what’s happening. “He’s about to shoot!” he also screams.

Panic ensues and several teenagers are seen crammed together and rushing toward an exit before shots are heard.

The video then shows frantic teens ducking and tripping over each other as they rush out a door.

More than 90 rounds fired

The shooting took place around 12:30 a.m. and as police arrived at the scene, they saw several young people running from the area, officials have said.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting, however, Schubert said some sort of altercation occurred when gunshots were exchanged.

Schubert called the scene chaotic, with more than 90 rounds from multiple guns fired both inside and outside of the home.

“You had people who were fleeing, just trying to get out of there,” the chief said.

“As many as 50 rounds were fired inside, prompting some party-goers to jump out the windows, sustaining injuries such as broken bones and lacerations. Several more shots were fired outside the home,” the news release said.

“Here we are at Easter, and we have multiple families, two that won’t see a loved one,” the chief said.

Investigators were collecting evidence from as many as eight separate crime scenes, officials said Sunday morning.

Schubert told CNN most of the people at the party were juveniles but there were some adults there.

Renter of property now ‘banned’ from Airbnb

The person who booked the property where the party took place has been banned from the platform for life, Airbnb said in a statement to CNN. Company officials said they “condemn the behavior that is alleged to have prompted this criminal gun violence.”

Airbnb reached out to the Pittsburgh Police Department and Mayor Ed Gainey’s office, it said in the statement.

Airbnb notes parties are not allowed as part of its rental agreements and this was “an unauthorized party, thrown without the knowledge or consent of the host.”

Users must be 18 or older to create an account with the platform, Airbnb noted, adding it is “considering all legal options” against the person who booked the rental.

“We share the Pittsburgh community’s outrage regarding this tragic gun violence. Our hearts go out to all who were impacted — including loved ones of those who lost their lives, injured victims and neighbors,” Airbnb said in the statement.

