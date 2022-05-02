Alabama health department worker killed by pack of dogs, woman arrested on manslaughter charges

By Amanda Watts, CNN

An Alabama Department of Public Health employee, who was following up on a dog attack, was attacked and killed by the same pack, officials said.

Jacqueline Summer Beard “was following up on an incident that had been reported to Franklin County Animal Control where a lady was attacked by a pack of dogs,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Friday in statement.

Beard was “attacked as she was attempting to contact the dog’s owner,” the FCSO said.

A 39-year old woman has been accused of manslaughter in Beard’s death. She is believed to be the dogs’ owner and lived on the property, Sheriff Shannon Oliver said. The woman was released from the custody of the FCSO on Monday, according to online records.

Deputies were initially called to the scene because of a suspicious vehicle on a road near Red Bay, Alabama, roughly 120 miles northwest of Birmingham.

“Several dogs started attacking the residents when deputies were there, and one person received minor injuries. Some of the dogs had to be euthanized immediately,” the statement said.

Oliver said seven mixed breed dogs were put down and were believed to have been involved in the attacks.

Deputies found Beard’s body outside of her vehicle.

“The Alabama Department of Public Health extends our deepest sympathy to the family, friends, and colleagues of Summer Beard, after her tragic passing,” a statement from their office said. “Summer was known to her coworkers as an exceptional person. She was a tremendous team worker and was loved by those who knew her.”

Beard worked for the health department for almost 17 years, officials said.

