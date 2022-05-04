Multiple people trapped and injured at scene of a partial building collapse at a former power plant in South Boston

By Sharif Paget, CNN

One person has sustained life-threatening injuries and multiple people are trapped following a partial building collapse at the Edison Power Plant building in South Boston, Police Department spokesman Andre Watson said Wednesday.

The Boston Fire Department and Boston Emergency Medical Services are on the scene and working to free the trapped victims, Watson said.

“We can confirm two patient transports at this time, with personnel currently providing care to a third patient,” Boston EMS said in a statement.

According to CNN affiliate WCVB, the plant is not active and the site was sold to a developer who has proposed a mixed-use development with residential, retail and hotel space.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.