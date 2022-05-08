Start your week smart: Ukraine, Northern Ireland, Covid-19, Afghanistan, Havana



CNN

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

Happy Mother’s Day! We’re sending lots of love and appreciation to the millions of mothers near and far — especially those who are struggling to make ends meet.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• Sixty people are feared dead following an airstrike yesterday on a school in Ukraine where 90 people were sheltering, according to a local official. Separately, the Ukrainian government said “all women, children and elderly people” have been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

• Northern Ireland is on the cusp of having a nationalist leader for the first time in its history after Sinn Fein, once considered the political wing of the IRA, emerged as the largest party in regional elections yesterday.

• The Biden administration is issuing a new warning that the US could potentially see 100 million Covid-19 infections this fall and winter, as officials publicly stress the need for more funding from Congress to prepare the nation.

• Women in Afghanistan must cover their faces in public, ideally wearing the traditional burqa, according to a decree issued by the Taliban yesterday. If a woman does not follow the rules, her “male guardian” will be visited and advised, and eventually jailed and sentenced.

• An explosion rocked the historic Hotel Saratoga in the center of Cuba’s capital of Havana on Friday, killing at least 32 people, Cuban officials say, and leaving more than 60 hospitalized for injuries.

The week ahead

Monday

There is speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin could formally declare war on Ukraine on Monday, which a symbolic day for Russia. May 9 is known as “Victory Day” and commemorates the country’s defeat of the Nazis in 1945. Western officials have long believed that Putin would leverage the symbolic significance and propaganda value of the day to announce either a military achievement in Ukraine, a major escalation of hostilities — or both. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, and since then, Putin has insisted that his troops are carrying out a “special military operation” instead of a war.

The Philippine presidential election is also scheduled to take place on Monday. The current front-runner is Ferdinand Marcos Jr. — the son and namesake of the Philippines’ late deposed dictator.

Tuesday

Primary elections are set to kick off across Nebraska and West Virginia Tuesday. In Nebraska, eyes are on a Republican candidate for governor — but not for positive reasons. Charles Herbster, a rancher and businessman who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is facing multiple allegations he inappropriately touched women. Trump stood by him even after the Nebraska Examiner reported in mid-April that seven women, including Republican state Sen. Julie Slama, had accused Herbster of groping them at political events or beauty pageants, with an additional woman accusing him of kissing her forcibly. In six cases, at least one eyewitness corroborated the women’s allegations, the publication reported. Herbster has denied the allegations, calling them “100% false.”

Donald Trump Jr. is also scheduled to be deposed Tuesday as part of a class-action lawsuit alleging some members of the Trump family collaborated with a fraudulent marketing company. Donald Trump and his two adult sons have agreed to sit for depositions in May and June. The former President agreed to be deposed on June 16 while Eric Trump will sit for questioning on May 12, according to a letter filed with the court.

Tuesday also marks three years since the death of Ronald Greene in police custody. Greene died on May 10, 2019, after police said he resisted arrest and struggled with officers. His family has said they were told Greene died in a car crash after a police chase. Video of the incident released two years later showed officers kicking, punching and using a taser on Greene before he died in their custody.

Thursday

Thursday is International Nurses Day! The day honors nurses for their contributions worldwide and marks the conclusion of National Nurses Week, which began on May 6. Thursday is also the birthday of the notable nurse Florence Nightingale. The International Council of Nurses has celebrated the day since 1965.

Want more 5 Things?

This week on the Sunday edition of the 5 Things podcast, CNN Supreme Court reporter Ariane de Vogue looks at the future of abortion access in this country following the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion, which could signal end of Roe vs. Wade after nearly 50 years as a constitutional right. Listen here!

Photos of the week

Check out more moving, fascinating and thought-provoking images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

‘Doctor Strange’ enters the multiverse

Marvel fans! Prepare to be thrilled, entertained, and maybe even a little disoriented. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” might be the most insanely Marvel movie ever, for good and ill, according to CNN’s Brian Lowry. Directed by Sam Raimi, who has his own Spidey ties, the movie has roots that reach back to Strange’s journey from the original, as well as the Avengers’ two-part battle against Thanos. The movie premiered in US theaters on Friday.

What’s happening in sports

Kentucky Derby

In a stunning upset that sent the crowd roaring, Rich Strike won the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby yesterday. The horse entered the race at 80-1 odds — the biggest long shot in the 20-horse field. Rich Strike began the derby week as an alternate and wasn’t added to the field until Friday when another horse pulled out of the race.

Quiz time!

Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 49% of fellow quiz fans have gotten an 8 out of 10 or better this week. How well can you do?

Play me off

Drumroll please… it’s Spandau Ballet

This is an unmistakable ’80s jam! I know that much is true! Have a blissful and relaxing Sunday. (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.