A lottery player found a forgotten $242,256 ticket in his wallet

A Michigan man was in for a welcome surprise when he discovered a forgotten lottery ticket in his wallet — and won $242,256.

The anonymous winner bought a few tickets from the Michigan Lottery’s April 30 Fantasy 5 jackpot at a gas station in Clawson, Michigan, according to a news release from the Michigan Lottery.

“When I was cashing out at the gas station, I saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot was over $200,000, so I decided to purchase a few tickets,” the winner said in the Monday release. “I forgot I had purchased the tickets until I saw them in my wallet a few days later.”

Forgotten ticket in hand, he then checked the Fantasy 5 winning numbers online.

“When I checked the winning numbers on the Lottery app, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” the winner told the Michigan Lottery. “I decided to get on my computer and check the numbers on the Lottery website to make sure there wasn’t a glitch on the app. When I confirmed the numbers a second time and saw that the winning ticket was purchased in Clawson, it finally sunk in that I won.”

The 65-year-old player plans to use his winnings to start college funds for his grandchildren and save for his retirement, according to the release.

The chances of winning the jackpot in the Fantasy 5 game are just 1 in 575,757, according to the Michigan Lottery.

