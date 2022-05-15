Rapper Lil Keed dead at 24, record label says

By Amir Vera, Jenn Selva and Raja Razek, CNN

Atlanta-based rapper Lil Keed died Friday at the age of 24, according to a tweet Sunday from his record label Young Stoner Life (YSL).

Lil Keed, whose real name is Rahqid Render, inked a deal with Young Thug’s YSL records via 300 Entertainment in 2018, according to YSL’s website. His 2019 debut album, “Long Live Mexico,” peaked at No. 26 on the Billboard 200, according to Billboard’s website.

“A member of our family is gone,” YSL tweeted. “Lil Keed was one of the most genuine and heartfelt human beings. He was an artist who loved his fans more than anything else. We lost a brother, a son, a father, and a friend. Keep him in your prayers and his legacy alive. Long Live Lil Keed.”

Lil Keed’s brother Lil Gotit posted about his brother’s death on his verified Instagram account.

“Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy,” Lil Gotit wrote in his Instagram caption.

Speaking to the entertainment website “The Neighborhood Talk” on Instagram, Lil Gotit said he rushed to the hospital to see his brother. “I told him I loved him,” he said.

Other artists in the industry took to social media to express their condolences.

“Damn RIP Keed,” tweeted musician Travis Barker.

“RIP Lil Keed.. So Talented Gone Too Soon,” tweeted music producer Murda Beatz.

CNN has reached out to Lil Keed’s representatives for comment but did not immediately hear back.

CNN's Sara Smart contributed to this report.