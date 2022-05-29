6 people shot in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Saturday night

By Michelle Watson, CNN

Six people were shot, two of whom suffered life-threatening injuries, in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Saturday night, police said.

Officers patrolling the area heard gunshots just after 11:45 p.m. near the area of 100 Cherry Street and arrived at a scene of “multiple parties exchanging gunfire and numerous people fleeing the area,” said police.

Multiple gunshot victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, said police Sgt. Jeremy Eames. Four are expected to survive while two have life-threatening injuries, he said. Most of those shot were teenagers or in their early 20s, he added.

“We had large groups of juveniles walking around the downtown area this date and we believe it’s from within that group that the shooting took place,” he said. Police said they’ve detained at least one person in relation to the gunfire.

The location of the shooting is less than a mile from the Tennessee Aquarium and the city’s waterfront.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Tina Burnside contributed to this report.