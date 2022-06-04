South Florida gets soaked as potential tropical storm prepares to cross state



Heavy rains, strong winds and flooding are hitting South Florida on Saturday morning, with up to 11 inches falling in some spots since Friday and cars stalled on streets in Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

Airlines canceled more than 500 flights as of Saturday morning, including some into and out of Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports, according to the tracking site FlightAware.

The City of Miami-Fire Rescue tweeted video of cars stuck in the water and said six high-water vehicles were out helping motorists.

The National Weather Service (NWS) extended flash flood warnings for Miami and Fort Lauderdale at least through noon.

“Between 6 and 11 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible in the warned area,” the NWS office in Miami said.

More than 10 million people in South Florida, Cuba and the Bahamas remain under a tropical storm watch or warning, even as Potential Tropical Cycle One is poorly organized off the state’s west coast.

It is unlikely to become the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season before crossing Florida Saturday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says.

“The disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm off the East Coast of Florida by (Saturday night), and some strengthening is forecast tonight through Monday as the system moves farther away from Florida over the western Atlantic,” the NHC said.

Some locations could see up to 15 inches before the end of Saturday; Miami had 11 inches by 9 a.m. The NHC also says that “considerable flash and urban flooding is expected” across this region.

At 8 a.m., the center said the disturbance was about 45 miles south-southwest of Fort Myers with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

A tropical storm warning was discontinued for parts of Florida’s west coast. But a warning remains in effect for the Florida Keys, other parts of the west coast, the east coast, and Lake Okeechobee, plus parts of Cuba and the Bahamas.

A watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and the Isle of Youth. That means that tropical storm conditions are expected.

And finally, a couple tornadoes are possible across the southeastern coast of Florida throughout Saturday.

Airlines canceled 841 flights on Friday amid multiple storm systems, FlightAware data shows.

US airlines warned the disruptions at the Florida airports would last through the weekend.

