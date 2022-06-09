Police investigating shooting at company in Maryland, situation remains active

By Amy Simonson, CNN

Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting with multiple victims at Columbia Machine in Smithsburg, Maryland, according to Lt. Joshua McCauley.

Smithsburg is located around 75 miles west of Baltimore.

Columbia Machine is a company that offers “complete equipment lines to customers in over 100 countries,” according to their website.

McCauley said the scene remains active but that there is no threat to the community.

CNN has reached out to additional authorities for more information.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives office in Baltimore tweeted that special agents are assisting the sheriff’s office with the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.