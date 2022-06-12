Start your week smart: China, South Korea, Gun violence, Gas prices, LIV Golf

By Andrew Torgan, CNN

If you haven’t looked at your 401(k) in a while take my advice: don’t. Americans lost half a trillion dollars in wealth early this year as the stock market plummeted.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• China’s Defense Minister today accused the US of being a “bully” and “hijacking” countries around the region during a combative speech in which he said his country would “fight to the very end” to stop Taiwanese independence.

• South Korea will “dramatically” strengthen its defensive capabilities, the country’s defense minister said today amid international concern that North Korea is reviving its nuclear testing program.

• March for Our Lives, the student-led movement focused on gun violence prevention, returned to Washington, DC, Saturday with a mass demonstration in the wake of recent shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.

• For the first time ever, a gallon of regular gas in the US now costs $5 on average nationwide, according to AAA’s Saturday reading.

• South African Charl Schwartzel won the inaugural individual stroke-play competition of the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series on Saturday. With the victory, Schwartzel earned $4 million for the three-round, 54-hole event.

The week ahead

Monday

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol will hold its second public hearing at 10 a.m. ET, with additional hearings set for Wednesday and Thursday, as well as the following week.

Tuesday

Primaries will be held in Maine, Nevada, North Dakota and South Carolina, and there’s a special election in Texas’ 34th Congressional District to fill the seat vacated by Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela, who stepped down in March.

It’s also Flag Day and former President Donald Trump’s 76th birthday.

Wednesday

The Federal Reserve will wrap up a two-day meeting on interest rates. The central bank is expected to announce a half-percent interest rate hike, but based on last week’s news that inflation rose at the fastest pace in 40 years, the Fed could decide to go higher.

June 15 is also the 10th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that shields hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation.

Friday

June 17 is the 50th anniversary of the Watergate burglary, when five men were arrested after breaking into Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate complex in Washington, DC.

Saturday

The 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is set to begin at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York. The show was originally scheduled to be held in January, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And it’s Sir Paul McCartney’s 80th birthday. Happy birthday to you!

What’s happening in entertainment

Broadway’s biggest night

The 75th annual Tony Awards will take place tonight at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will host the show, which airs on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET.

To infinity… and beyond!

“Lightyear,” Pixar’s “Toy Story” spinoff, blasts into theaters on Friday. Chris Evans lends his voice to the animated origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the legendary space ranger who inspired the toy.

What’s happening in sports

NBA Finals

Game 5 of the championship series between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors is Monday at 9 p.m. ET. Steph Curry produced a 43-point masterpiece on Friday to propel the Warriors to a 107-97 victory and level the series at 2-2.

US Open

The 122nd US Open, the third major of the golf calendar, tees off Thursday at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Tiger Woods, who withdrew from the 2022 PGA Championship last month after struggling in his third round, will not be in the field. A number of golfers who were suspended by the PGA Tour for participating in the inaugural LIV Golf event near London last week, including Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia, will be allowed to play in the US Open, which is run by the United States Golf Association.

