Police in Highland Park, Illinois, respond to shooting at Fourth of July event

By Eric Levenson, Sara Weisfeldt and Claudia Dominguez, CNN

Police are responding to a shooting in downtown Highland Park, Illinois, in the area of a July 4th parade, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The city of Highland Park, a suburb about 25 miles north of Chicago, said its Independence Day parade has been canceled and advised people to avoid downtown.

One witness, Miles Zaremski, said he heard what he believed to be 20-25 gunshots. He told CNN he saw at least one person bloodied and on the ground.

US Rep. Brad Schneider, a Democrat who represents the area, also confirmed the shooting in a tweet.

“My campaign team and I were gathering at the start of the parade when the shooting started. My team and I are safe and secure,” he said.

State Rep. Bob Morgan said there have been multiple injuries.

Video taken by a witness, Hugo Aguilera, shows an ambulance turning around on the parade route and a police car with sirens on, as people gathered on the grassy sidewalk.

The July 4th parade was expected to feature floats, marching bands, novelty groups, community entries and other special entertainment, the city said on its website.

It was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. CT at the intersection of Laurel and St. Johns Avenues, and was set to head north on St. Johns Avenue and then west on Central Avenue and continue to Sunset Park, the city said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Caroll Alvarado contributed to this report.