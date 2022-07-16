By Jamiel Lynch and Zoe Sottile, CNN

Two people were killed in flash flooding in Larimer County, Colorado, on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The office received calls around 5 p.m. MT on Friday about flash flooding and crews found moderate flooding in the Glen Haven area and significant flooding in the Crystal Mountain/Buckhorn area, with culverts, private bridges and portions of roads washed out, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The sheriff’s office received reports that a camping trailer occupied by an adult woman and a juvenile female had washed away. The search effort turned into a recovery effort. At 7:30 p.m., their bodies were found, according to the release.

At least one home was destroyed in the flooding. No other injuries were reported and there were no reports of anyone else missing, according to the sheriff’s office.

The National Weather Service forecast scattered thunderstorms in the area for most of Friday with flash flooding warnings for areas of Larimer County that were part of the 2020 Cameron Peak fire, the largest fire in the state’s history. There is still a “limited threat of flash flooding” over the areas affected by the fire, the National Weather Service Denver/Boulder forecast office said early Saturday in a tweet.

“Avoid area subject to flooding including dips, low spots, ditches, etc. and do not attempt to cross flowing streams or creeks,” said an emergency message from the sheriff’s office released on Friday. “If driving, be aware that the road may not be intact under flood waters. Never drive through flooded roadways – turn around and go another way. If your vehicle stalls, leave it immediately and seek higher ground.”

Damage assessments and debris removal will begin on Saturday, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office.

Larimer County is about 100 miles north of Denver.

