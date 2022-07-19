DA moves to drop murder charge against bodega clerk who claimed self-defense in fatal stabbing



By Sonia Moghe, CNN

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office filed a motion Tuesday to dismiss a murder charge against a bodega worker who fatally stabbed a man in what the employee’s legal team argued was self-defense.

Jose Alba, 61, was charged with one count of second-degree murder for killing Austin Simon, 35, on July 1. Surveillance video of the incident shows Simon came behind the bodega counter and shoved Alba, who then grabbed a knife and stabbed Simon.

CNN has reached out to an attorney for Alba for comment. A judge will ultimately rule on the motion to dismiss.

In the motion filed Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sigall said the district attorney’s office would not present the case to a grand jury. “Following an investigation, the People have determined that we cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant was not justified in his use of deadly physical force,” Sigall said in the court filing.

The motion to dismiss states the investigation included interviews of civilian witnesses to the stabbing and those who called 911, as well as the police and emergency medical technicians who responded to the scene and the medical examiner. It also included review of surveillance video from the inside and outside of the store, with some of the video having no audio and other video with incomplete audio.

“We reviewed medical records. And we analyzed extensive video evidenced, included portions not publicly available,” Sigall said in the court filing.

The motion comes after Alba’s defense team pressed the DA to drop the charge, saying he was acting in self-defense. “The video in this case speaks for itself: Mr. Alba was simply doing his job when he was aggressively cornered by a much younger and bigger man,” Alice Fontier, a spokeswoman for Alba’s attorney, said last week.

Alba also gained support from Mayor Eric Adams, who said in a July 8 radio interview he felt that Alba “was being attacked and we need to factor that in when we make these decisions.”

A hearing in the case is set for noon Tuesday. Alba is not expected to be present.

What led to the fatal stabbing

The incident began at the Blue Moon Convenient Store in Upper Manhattan on July 1 when Simon’s girlfriend, who is not named, tried to buy a snack for her daughter but had her payment declined, according to a copy of Alba’s criminal complaint. She alleged in the complaint that Alba grabbed her daughter’s hand to take back the snack.

The girlfriend allegedly returned to the counter, knocked goods off the counter and left while yelling “my n—– gonna come down here right now and f— you up,” according to the motion to dismiss. She left the store and later returned with Simon several minutes later, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, surveillance video shows Simon, who had a white towel in his hand, entered the area behind the counter and pushed Alba.

“Mr. Simon then put the towel in his pocket and attempted to steer the defendant out of the area behind the counter, but the defendant picked up a kitchen knife that was stashed behind the counter and stabbed Mr. Simon in the neck and chest at least five times,” the complaint states.

“He wanted me to come apologize to the girl,” Alba told an investigator, according to the complaint. “I took the knife we use to open boxes and I stabbed him.”

The complaint states that Simon’s girlfriend attempted to pull Alba away from Simon, holding his right arm, but the clerk continued to stab Simon. Simon’s girlfriend then took a knife from her purse and stabbed Alba, the complaint states. She is not currently facing charges, according to a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office.

Simon died later that evening “of stab wounds to his neck and torso” the complaint states.

Alba was arrested by police on July 2 and charged with one count of second-degree murder. He did not enter a plea, according to Emily Whitfield, a spokesperson for his attorney.

Prosecutors moved to reduce Alba’s bail after the clerk was held in Rikers Island for several days, saying at a hearing that they have been in conversations with defense counsel about coming up with a bail package that balances the facts of the case. He was released on $50,000 bond, partially secured by the owners of the bodega where Alba worked.

Alba has worked at bodegas since emigrating to New York City 35 years ago from the Dominican Republic in search of a better life, Fontier said, adding he has worked at the bodega where the incident took place for three years.

“He worked hard to earn his US citizenship 18 years ago and has been a constant source of support for his children and grandchildren,” Fontier said.

Last week, several of Alba’s advocates met with the District Attorney Alvin Bragg to urge him to drop the murder charge.

“We’re very hopeful that Jose Alba’s case will be dismissed, will be dropped by the district attorney,” Fernando Mateo, speaking on behalf of the United Bodegas of America, said afterward.

