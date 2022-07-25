Police investigating reports of shots fired at Dallas Love Field Airport

By Ashley Killough and David Williams, CNN

Police say they are investigating a report of shots fired at the Dallas Love Field Airport in Texas.

“Dallas police are investigating, and will update media when information becomes available,” police said.

The Federal Aviation Administration has a ground stop in place at the airport. Dallas Love Field Airport is located about six miles northwest of downtown Dallas and primarily serves Southwest Airlines, its website states.

Michael Loewinsohn had just arrived at the airport on a flight from Denver and was walking toward baggage claim when the chaos erupted.

“I saw a massive amount of people running up from security checkpoint and people yelling ‘shooter,'” Loewisohn told CNN in a Twitter Direct Message. “TSA employees rushed us out of a side door and just started sprinting away from the building.”

Loewinsohn took video showing a number of people sitting on the ground between the building and the tarmac. “We’re just told there was a shooter and we are going to need to stay outside for a bit,” Loewinsohn said.

Video taken by CNN shows a number of police vehicles and ambulances positioned at the airport’s entrance.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

