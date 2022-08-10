‘It shocks the conscience.’ Vanessa Bryant’s lawyer says photos from Kobe’s helicopter crash were shared with dozens of LA County employees

By Elizabeth Wolfe, Natasha Chen and Jason Kravarik, CNN

After the fatal helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others, disturbing images taken at the scene were shared among more than two dozen Los Angeles County employees, a lawyer for the NBA legend’s wife Vanessa said Wednesday in her lawsuit against the county over the photos.

Vanessa Bryant’s federal lawsuit claims that photos taken of the victims’ remains, including those of her daughter and husband, were shared in settings irrelevant to the investigation, including at a bar and an awards gala.

Her attorney, Luis Li, presented a flow chart of how initial photos spread from one deputy to more than a dozen deputies and more than a dozen members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Some photos were shared between deputies as they played the “Call of Duty” video game, Li said in his opening statement.

Vanessa Bryant wiped away tears as Li described the way sheriff’s deputies captured and shared the photos.

“They took pictures of broken bodies … close-ups of limbs, of burnt flesh,” the attorney said. “It shocks the conscience.”

Surveillance footage played in court showed one of the deputies at a bar showing a photo to a bartender, who recoiled and turned away after seeing the image.

“Never in her worst nightmares did (Bryant) imagine that police and first responders would go — and they would be the ones — to take pictures of Kobe and Gianna’s remains for no reason,” Li said.

The attorney said county employees did not cause the accident on January 26, 2020, but accused them of exploiting it, saying, “They poured salt in an unhealable wound.”

The defense emphasized that the photos have not been leaked online or to the media and cautioned jurors to separate the tragedy of the crash from the facts of the case about the photos.

“The families suffered unspeakable loss… but that is about the helicopter crash,” said Mira Hashmall, an attorney representing LA County. “This case is about the first responders and what they did.”

A jury of six women and four men was selected for the case. They include a nun, someone who works in TV production for NBC Universal, a college student, a real estate investor, a pharmaceutical researcher, a computer science professor, and a restaurant host.

2nd plaintiff in the lawsuit

The trial is expected to last about two weeks and witnesses will likely include Vanessa Bryant and LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. The suit, which was filed in September 2020, seeks undisclosed damages and claims civil rights violations, negligence, emotional distress and violation of privacy.

Wednesday’s proceedings ended with the testimony of Rob Pelinka, general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers, who sobbed as he described being best friends with Kobe Bryant and godfather to Gianna. On the day of the crash, Pelinka said that he helped Vanessa Bryant seek assurances from the sheriff that the site would be secure from people trying to take photos of the scene.

Pelinka also shared the terror, anxiety and grief he saw in Vanessa Bryant after she learned the crime scene photos were being circulated amongst deputies. His testimony will continue Thursday morning.

In addition to Bryant, a second plaintiff is Christopher Chester, who lost his wife Sarah and their daughter Payton in the crash. Chester’s attorney Jerome Jackson said the photos from the scene may have captured disturbing scenes of Sarah’s remains.

“Why would anyone use those same photos for ballroom banter and cocktail chatter?” Jackson said.

The defense claimed there were valid reasons for site photos, since the crash was a mile up a mountainside at an elevation of 1,250 feet. Hashmall said the deputy took photos of more than just bodies.

If the deputy didn’t document the scene as he was trained, Hashmall said, he would not have been able to inform the command center, which was tasked with not only search and recovery but also battling a wildfire sparked by the crash.

“If you don’t have a picture,” she said, “you cannot craft a response.”

The defense conceded the photos should not have spread as they did but maintained the county’s early action effectively contained it.

“We’re being sued over pictures that aren’t online, aren’t in the media and have never been seen by the plaintiff,” Hashmall said.

Bryant’s attorney told jurors he will show that the county’s actions did not fully contain the spread of the photos and that they could still surface online.

Following the accident, Sheriff Villanueva told CNN that the department was conducting an investigation and eight deputies were facing administrative action due to accusations they shared pictures of the crash scene with people outside of the investigation.

The sheriff said in March 2020 that all photos of the scene that were in deputies’ possession had been deleted. Months later, Vanessa Bryant’s lawyers filed a motion claiming that the department’s actions amounted to destroying evidence.

