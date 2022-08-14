Start your week smart: Trump, Egypt church fire, Megaflood, Salman Rushdie, Uvalde



Did you go on a health kick during the pandemic? A lot of people did. And with millions suddenly working from home and gyms shut down from coast to coast, fitness equipment makers like Peloton saw their sales skyrocket. But my oh my … how times have changed.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• The Democratic chairs of the House Intelligence and Oversight committees have asked federal intelligence leadership for a damage assessment after the FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence last week.

• At least 41 people were killed and at least 14 were injured after a fire broke out at a church in Giza’s Imbaba neighborhood in greater Cairo earlier today, according to a spokesperson for the Egyptian Coptic Church citing health officials.

• A disastrous megaflood is coming to California, experts say, and it could be the most expensive natural disaster in history.

• Renowned author Salman Rushdie remains hospitalized after being repeatedly stabbed during an on-stage attack on Friday that left him at risk of losing an eye.

• Officials refuse to answer key questions about the Uvalde school massacre response investigation as anger in the community grows.

The week ahead

Monday

August 15 is the one-year anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, which preceded the chaotic US troop withdrawal from the country on August 30, 2021. CNN’s Clarissa Ward recently returned to Kabul to see how the Afghan people, and Afghan women specifically, are living and reacting to changes in the country. Watch her full report here.

Tuesday

Primary season continues with elections in Alaska and Wyoming, and yet again, the results will be a measure of former President Donald Trump’s hold on the Republican Party. In Alaska, former Gov. Sarah Palin is vying to fill the House seat of the late Rep. Don Young in a special election. Palin is backed by Trump, who participated in a tele-rally for her on the day the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago residence. In Wyoming, it will likely be a day of political reckoning for Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol. Trump’s chosen candidate, Harriet Hageman, is far ahead of Cheney in the polls. Earlier this month, Cheney’s campaign launched an ad featuring her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, calling Trump a “coward.”

Wednesday

Rudy Giuliani is scheduled to appear in person in front of the special purpose grand jury investigating whether Trump and his allies violated the law in their efforts to flip the 2020 election results in Georgia. Giuliani met with Georgia state legislators three times in December 2020 in the aftermath of the presidential election. During those meetings, Giuliani spread conspiracy theories about widespread irregularities and fraud in Georgia — claims that have been debunked by numerous state and federal officials.

What’s happening in entertainment

‘Better Call Saul’

The highly anticipated series finale of the “Breaking Bad” prequel airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

‘Beast’

Idris Elba stars as a widower who travels to a South African game reserve with his two teenage daughters in the hope of reconnecting as a family. A rogue lion has other ideas. Think “Jaws” with claws. “Beast” hits theaters on Friday.

What’s happening in sports

Are you ready for some football?

Oh sure, the NFL season doesn’t officially kick off until September 8, but for dedicated fans and professional gamers, football season begins on Friday when “Madden NFL 23” drops from EA Sports. Named after Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and commentator John Madden, “Madden NFL” is one of the most popular and lucrative video game series of all time.

Play me off

‘Evil Ways’

Next week marks the 53rd anniversary of Woodstock. Admittedly, there’s nothing particularly special about the 53rd anniversary of anything, but it is a great excuse to watch this video of a 22-year-old Carlos Santa absolutely shred — even though he admitted later that the neck of his guitar “started wavering like a snake.” Ah, the 60s … (Click here to view)

