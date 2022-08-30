5 things to know for August 30: Flooding, Trump, Ukraine, Oregon Shooting, Fukushima



CNN, WFOR, WPTV

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

When it comes to your wireless device, carriers not only know where you are every time you make a phone call or use your data connection, but they may also routinely hold onto your location information for years, providing it to law enforcement whether you like it or not. Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Flooding

The governor of Mississippi said he will declare a state of emergency for Jackson, the state’s largest city, after its main water treatment facility failed Monday, leaving residents without enough water to flush toilets or fight fires. State authorities are now scrambling to begin distributing water to 180,000 residents, according to Gov. Tate Reeves. “Please stay safe. Do not drink the water,” Reeves said, explaining that untreated water from the reservoir is being pushed through the pipes. The state is expected to call in the National Guard to help distribute drinking and non-drinking water as crews work to get the treatment plant back online. On Monday evening, Jackson residents were hit with record-setting rain that resulted in the Pearl River cresting at a dangerously high level.

2. Trump

The US government faces a deadline today to respond in writing to former President Donald Trump’s request for a special master to oversee the FBI’s review of evidence seized at his Mar-a-Lago residence. A special master is a third-party attorney appointed by a court to oversee part of a certain case. A federal judge has signaled a “preliminary intent” to grant the request, which could bring new complications to the DOJ’s closely watched investigation into the White House documents Trump took to Mar-a-Lago. If appointed in Trump’s case, the special master would oversee the Justice Department’s review of the evidence gathered from his private club and filter out privileged material that may have been seized in the search.

3. Ukraine

The US has assessed that Russia is now in possession of weapons-capable Iranian drones that it will likely deploy on the battlefield in Ukraine, Biden administration officials tell CNN. The drones are capable of carrying precision-guided munitions and can be used for surveillance. The US believes that Russia intends to import hundreds of them to use for air-to-surface attacks, electronic warfare and targeting inside Ukraine. The news of the drone transfers comes as the Biden administration has expressed cautious optimism about the possibility of reviving the Iran nuclear deal. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to ramp up the country’s defense by “chasing” Russian troops to the border: “If they want to survive, it’s time for the Russian military to run away. Go home,” he added.

4. Oregon shooting

Investigators are working to determine the motive of the 20-year-old shooter who killed two people at an Oregon grocery store on Sunday night. Police responded to the Safeway in Bend, Oregon, within minutes after receiving 911 calls about an active shooting, authorities said. The shooter entered the shopping center wielding an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun and began firing in the parking lot before entering the grocery store. As police rushed into the store, they could hear gunshots but then discovered the gunman dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police have said they are aware the shooter may have posted information online regarding the shooting, as well as plans for future shootings. The investigation remains ongoing.

5. Fukushima

More than 11 years after Japan’s worst nuclear disaster, the town that hosts the disabled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant finally lifted its evacuation order today, allowing former residents to return home. The town of Futaba, previously deemed off-limits, is the last of 11 districts to lift its evacuation order. On March 11, 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan’s east coast, triggering a tsunami that caused a nuclear meltdown at the power plant and a major release of radioactive material. It was the world’s worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986 and turned once-bustling communities into ghost towns. More than 300,000 people living near the nuclear plant were forced to evacuate temporarily; thousands more did so voluntarily. Although the town has now reopened, it remains unclear how many people will return — and how long the town will take to recover.

TODAY’S NUMBER

9,000

That’s approximately how many migrants Texas has bused to New York City and Washington, DC, in recent months, as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s effort to highlight his criticism of the Biden administration’s immigration policies. Abbott began sending willing migrants on buses to DC earlier this year, stating the mission is to provide “much-needed relief to our overwhelmed border communities.”

TODAY’S QUOTE

“While we hoped to see the launch of Artemis I today, the attempt provided valuable data as we test the most powerful rocket in history. Our commitment to the Artemis Program remains firm, and we will return to the moon.”

— Vice President Kamala Harris, underscoring the US commitment to NASA’s Artemis program after the mission was postponed Monday morning. The historic launch, which will deliver the first biology experiment to deep space, was scrubbed after the team was unable to work through an issue with one of the rocket’s four engines. The next opportunity to send the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft on their journey is Friday, but whether another attempt is made that day depends on how testing goes.

TODAY’S WEATHER

