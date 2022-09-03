Plane still airborne over Mississippi after police say pilot threatened to crash it into Walmart

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

A pilot who police said threatened to crash a small plane into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, Saturday morning is still airborne.

A government source familiar with the situation tells CNN the aircraft is flying over the Holly Springs National Forest. Tupelo Police are no longer in communication with the pilot, the source says.

“At this time the situation is ongoing with TPD and all Emergency Services in our area on alert,” Tupelo Police said in a news release earlier Saturday morning. “With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo.”

The Tupelo Walmart store is “currently closed and evacuated,” Charles Crowson, director of the Walmart Press Office, tells CNN.

“We’re working closely with local investigators and are referring questions to law enforcement,” he added.

The Federal Aviation Administration “is aware and is coordinating with local law enforcement,” the agency says in an email to CNN Saturday morning.

