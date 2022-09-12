Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleads guilty to DWI in crash that injured 5-year-old girl

By Amir Vera and Andy Rose, CNN

Britt Reid, the former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach, pleaded guilty Monday to driving while intoxicated in connection with a crash last year that left a 5-year-old girl with a brain injury.

The girl, Ariel Young, suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, a parietal fracture, brain contusions and subdural hematomas in a three-vehicle crash on February 4, 2021. Authorities found that she and another child were in a disabled vehicle on Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Missouri, when Reid’s Dodge Ram — going 84 mph less than two seconds before impact — struck the vehicle, sending the two children to the hospital.

A post-accident test showed Reid’s blood alcohol concentration to be at .113, which is more than 40% greater than Missouri’s legal limit.

“Mr. Reid accepted responsibility for his actions,” said J.R. Hobbs, Reid’s attorney. “Mr. Reid continues to be remorseful for his conduct and hopes that his plea brings some sense of justice to all he has affected.”

Under a plea agreement, Reid will face a maximum of four years in prison, although the judge could sentence him to less time. If he had been found guilty by a jury, Reid could have faced up to seven years in prison, Hobbs told CNN.

“A representative of the victims’ family told the court they didn’t favor the agreement,” the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office acknowledged in a news release.

The Chiefs reached a financial agreement with Ariel’s family in November, saying that the team will provide the girl with “world-class medical care and long-term financial stability” for the “rest of her life.”

Reid’s contract with the Chiefs was not renewed following their Super Bowl LV loss in February 2021. His sentencing is scheduled for October 28.

