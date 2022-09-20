Skip to Content
At least 8 taken to hospitals after a Chicago building explosion

<i>Chicago Fire Department</i><br/>Six people have been taken to hospitals from the scene of a building explosion in Chicago on September 20
Chicago Fire Department
Six people have been taken to hospitals from the scene of a building explosion in Chicago on September 20

By Rebekah Riess and Brad Parks, CNN

Eight people have been taken to hospitals from the scene of a building explosion in Chicago on Tuesday morning, according to Chicago Fire.

At least three of those people are listed in serious to critical condition, Chicago Fire said on Twitter. The source of the explosion is unknown at this time, and the ATF and the Chicago Police bomb unit are on scene to assist.

The adjacent building is being evacuated and Chicago Fire has requested additional personnel to conduct searches of the affected structure.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

