Woman who allegedly helped arrange migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard identified by CNN as Perla Huerta

“Perla,” the woman who allegedly helped arrange migrant flights from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, has been identified by CNN as Perla Huerta.

In mid-September, about 50 migrants were flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in two planes organized by Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as part of his criticism of the federal government’s immigration and border security policies. Most of the asylum seekers are known to be from Venezuela.

One migrant who had been living on the streets of San Antonio, Texas, told CNN that a woman named “Perla” offered him clothes, food and money in exchange to find other people who would go on a flight to Massachusetts.

The New York Times reported that other migrants have identified Huerta from pictures taken of her in San Antonio, according to Rachel Self, an attorney who represents the migrants.

A friend of Huerta also confirmed to CNN that the woman seen in a photo provided to CNN by a migrant is Huerta.

CNN has reached out to Huerta but has not yet received a response.

A migrant previously told CNN that he had been living on the streets of San Antonio for nearly a month when he met a woman named “Perla” who offered him clothes, food and money. In exchange, he told CNN, he would go out and find other migrants to serve as passengers on flights to Massachusetts.

She gave him $10 McDonald’s gift cards to be given to those migrants who agreed to board the flights, and she told him to say that they and their kids would be treated well upon arrival.

“She had told me that the people who were going to Massachusetts, before I sent them, she had told me that they were going to receive them. They were going to be given shelter, a place to stay. They were going to help them with the language, and those who had children, they were going to study,” he said.

The recruiter spoke to CNN in his first televised interview and was granted anonymity to protect his safety. He provided CNN with Perla’s business card, text messages and audio messages to authenticate his story and to provide an inside account of how the migrant flights on September 14 came together.

Attorneys for the migrants have filed a class action lawsuit, saying they were misled in agreeing to the flights and had been told that they would arrive to find housing, jobs and help with the immigration process. In fact, nobody on Martha’s Vineyard even knew they were coming, local officials have said. The sheriff of Bexar County, Texas, which includes San Antonio, said his agency will open an investigation into the flights to see whether any laws were broken.

For his part, the recruiter told CNN he felt betrayed by Perla and decided to tell his side of the story, saying he was unaware of the deception.

“I never, ever knew that (it) was a governor or politician,” the recruiter said. “So my only will has always been to help people.”

The recruiter told CNN he agreed work with Perla to recruit the asylum-seekers once he realized they were being provided food and shelter at a hotel at a San Antonio where they would stay a few days before boarding the flights.

“My only intention was to help the people so they could get some stability,” he said. “She took them to a hotel. At the hotel, I realized that they were being treated well,” including being provided with meals, laundry and clothes.

