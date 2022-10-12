Louisiana prosecutor says he will take Ronald Greene case to a grand jury in November

By Nick Valencia and Jade Gordon, CNN

More than three years after the incident, a grand jury will finally get to hear evidence in the case of motorist Ronald Greene, who died after he was violently arrested by Louisiana State Police troopers.

Union Parish District Attorney John Belton told CNN he will present evidence in the incident involving Greene and the Louisiana State Police to a grand jury starting on November 10.

Greene, a 49-year-old Black man, died in May 2019 after what the police described as resisting arrest and a struggle with officers. However, his family said state police initially informed them that Greene died in a car crash after a police chase.

Greene’s family has filed a wrongful-death civil lawsuit against the state troopers involved in the incident, as well as their superiors — seeking damages for payment for all medical and funeral expenses.

The troopers have maintained that Greene’s death “was caused by crash-related blunt force chest trauma that resulted in a fractured sternum and ruptured aorta” and said they used force “for their own personal safety and for the safety of the public,” according to court documents.

Video of the incident released two years later showed officers kicking, punching and using a Taser on Greene before he died in their custody.

An independent investigation looking into the circumstances of Greene’s death was conducted by the US attorney’s office at Belton’s request, the district attorney told CNN. The investigation took about two and a half years to complete, he said.

“They completed the investigation this summer, and I received their files this summer,” said Belton, noting that it was a large file.

“It’s taken me this long to review it and prepare,” said Belton. “I can’t guarantee an indictment. I can only say I will present all evidence to the grand jury,” he added.

Belton said he expects to finish presenting the evidence by the end of the year, barring any possible witness availability problems.

Belton did not specify who he intends to seek indictments for. So far, no troopers have been charged in relation to Greene’s death.

The US Department of Justice is also looking into Greene’s death. The investigation includes prosecutors from department’s civil rights division.

