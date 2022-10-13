2 police officers killed and 1 officer seriously injured in Connecticut shooting
By Chris Boyette, CNN
Two law enforcement officers were killed and a third has serious injuries after a shooting late Wednesday night, Connecticut State Police said.
Connecticut State Police told CNN they were requested Wednesday night to assist the Bristol Police Department with an investigation.
