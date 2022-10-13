Skip to Content
CNN - National
2 police officers killed and 1 officer seriously injured in Connecticut shooting

<i>WFSB</i><br/>Three police officers were shot in Bristol
Three police officers were shot in Bristol

By Chris Boyette, CNN

Two law enforcement officers were killed and a third has serious injuries after a shooting late Wednesday night, Connecticut State Police said.

Connecticut State Police told CNN they were requested Wednesday night to assist the Bristol Police Department with an investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

