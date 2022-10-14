5 things to know for October 14: January 6, Parkland, Raleigh, Ukraine, NASA

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

The future of some of America’s beloved retail stores is looking questionable right now amid fierce competition online. Bed Bath & Beyond, Rite Aid, Party City, Tuesday Morning and Joann are among several chains that may not survive a recession due to their elevated risk of bankruptcy, according to credit agencies.

1. January 6

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack at the US Capitol voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump during Thursday’s public hearing. The committee argued in its final hearing before the midterm elections that Trump was directly involved in the bid to overturn the 2020 election, with the panel presenting new evidence that Trump knew he had lost but had a plan to declare victory no matter the election result. The panel also showed previously unseen footage of congressional leaders taking refuge amid the violence as the panel detailed Trump’s inaction during the attack. The committee is now working to present a final report by the end of the year on whether to make any criminal referrals to the Justice Department.

2. Parkland

The Parkland school shooter has avoided the death penalty after a jury recommended he be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the February 2018 massacre at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — a move that left some of the victims’ families disappointed and angry. “This jury failed our families today,” said Fred Guttenberg, the father of 14-year-old victim Jaime Guttenberg — one of the 17 people killed in the shooting. The jury’s recommendation Thursday came after a monthslong trial to decide the gunman’s punishment. A judge is expected to issue the gunman’s formal sentence on November 1. Victims and family members are expected to speak before the sentence is delivered that day.

3. Raleigh

Five people — including an off-duty police officer — were killed and at least two others were wounded in a shooting Thursday in Raleigh, North Carolina, police said. The shooting unfolded around 5 p.m. in the neighborhood of Hedingham and an hourslong ordeal ensued as authorities worked to apprehend the suspect. The suspected shooter, a minor, was taken into custody four and a half hours later, police said. “Tonight, terror has reached our doorstep. The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh,” Gov. Roy Cooper said during a news conference. “This is a senseless, horrific and infuriating act of violence that has been committed.” There have been at least 531 mass shootings in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

4. Ukraine

In a near unanimous vote earlier today, an assembly of European lawmakers voted overwhelmingly in favor of Russia being declared a “terrorist” regime. A total of 99 out of 100 members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe voted in support of the resolution. Only a Turkish MP from the Republican People’s Party abstained. Also today, Russia hit the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia following a week of deadly strikes on civilian targets in the country. Additionally, Russian officials said their air defenses had shot down rockets in the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine.

5. NASA

Four astronauts are scheduled to splashdown off the coast of Florida today, capping off a nearly six-month mission at the International Space Station. Rough weather has forced some delays, but NASA and SpaceX say the astronauts are still expected to return home at 4:50 p.m. ET. The spacecraft that will bring the astronauts home typically has seven potential landing zones — just off the coast of Pensacola, Tampa, Tallahassee, Panama City, Cape Canaveral, Daytona and Jacksonville. This mission, called Crew-4, has marked a historic first on the ISS, as Jessica Watkins became the first Black woman to join the space station crew for an extended stay. Also aboard the mission are NASA’s Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti with the European Space Agency.

