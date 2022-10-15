Seattle’s famous bus-riding dog Eclipse has died

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

Eclipse, the dog who became famous in Seattle and worldwide for her solo bus rides to the dog park, has died, according to her owner.

The black labrador-bull mastiff mix became well-known in Seattle after she learned to take the bus to the dog park even without her owner.

She died in her sleep on Friday morning, according to a Facebook post on the account run by her owner, Jeff Young. A previous post told fans that Eclipse had been diagnosed with cancerous tumors. She was 10 years old, according to the Facebook account.

King County Metro, which provides public transportation in Seattle, posted a heart-warming ode to Eclipse on Twitter on Friday.

“Eclipse was a super sweet, world-famous, bus riding dog and true Seattle icon,” said the official metro Twitter account. “You brought joy and happiness to everyone and showed us all that good dogs belong on the bus.”

