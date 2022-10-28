Skip to Content
Multiple shots fired in Pittsburgh, remains an ‘active scene’ with unknown number of victims, officials say

By Kristina Sgueglia, Zenebou Sylla and Justin Lear, CNN

Multiple shots were fired in Pittsburgh on Friday and there is an unknown number of victims at this time, said Pittsburgh Public Safety officials.

Shots were fired in the Brighten Heights area and safety officials tweeted it remains a “very active scene.”

Six patients from the shooting have been transported to Allegheny General Hospital, according to Dan Laurent, a spokesperson for the Allegheny Health Network.

All the patients were inbound to the hospital around 12:45 p.m. on Friday. Laurent did not yet have information on the patients’ conditions, nor the nature of their injuries.

Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Amanda Mueller would not say specifically where the shots were fired, but did note there is a church on the 3700 block of Brighton Road where police are responding.

A person who answered the phone at the Destiny of Faith Church declined to comment.

This story is developing and will be updated.

