1 dead and up to 6 injured in shooting at a Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas, police say



KMBC

By Aya Elamroussi and Shawn Nottingham, CNN

One person was killed and as many as six others injured in a shooting Monday night at a Halloween party in a home in Kansas City, Kansas, police said.

As many as 100 high school-aged students were gathered at the home when a group of uninvited guests was asked to leave and at least one person opened fire, Kansas City Police Chief Karl Oakman said during a news conference, according to CNN affiliate KMBC.

The suspects were in a dark or gray SUV, Oakman added. There were no arrests Monday night.

The gunfire was yet another example of how gun violence so often interrupts American life in places traditionally seen as safe, from schools to stores to hospitals and even funerals. Also Monday night, at least 13 people were shot in a drive-by shooting in Chicago at busy corner where people had gathered for a vigil, police said.

In Kansas City, the police chief voiced his frustration with the violence, calling the shooting disturbing and unacceptable.

“This stuff in the community has to stop. There are far too many guns out here. This was a party with high school-aged students,” Oakman said. “Everyone has guns now. We need to be smarter than this.”

That shooting was reported just after 9 p.m., when the uninvited guests were asked to leave, the chief said. At least one person in the group began firing into the party crowd, Oakman said.

“The homeowners asked them to leave. As they left, they started shooting up the house, shooting randomly,” he said.

At least two of the injured were in critical condition, Oakman said.

Information about the party had been posted on social media, and it was “invite-only,” he noted.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.