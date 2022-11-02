CVS, Walgreens and Walmart reach a tentative $12 billion deal in opioid cases, reports say

By Shawn Nottingham, CNN

Three major retailers — CVS, Walgreens and Walmart — have tentatively agreed to pay at least $12 billion to settle a number of lawsuits brought by states and local governments alleging the retailers mishandled prescriptions of opioid painkillers, according to reports from Bloomberg and Reuters.

The Bloomberg report cites sources familiar with the matter as saying the deal calls for CVS to pay $4.9 billion, Walgreens to pay at least $4 billion and Walmart to pay $3 billion. The agreement wouldn’t be finalized until enough states, counties and cities agree to the terms, Bloomberg said.

CNN has not been able to independently confirm a tentative agreement and has reached out to the companies involved for comment.

CNN has previously reported US states, cities and counties filed more than 3,000 lawsuits against opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies, accusing them of downplaying their addiction risk and failing to stop pills from being diverted for illegal use.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.