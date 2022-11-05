Officials are searching for a missing Missouri paraglider

By Rebekah Riess and Zoe Sottile, CNN

Officials are searching a section of the Missouri River for a paraglider who has been missing for over a week.

The paraglider, 35-year-old Kenny Loudermilk, disappeared on October 26th while paragliding around the Missouri River at sunset, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said witnesses saw Loudermilk enter the water of the Missouri River, but didn’t think it was an intentional landing. Loudermilk floated downstream a short distance before going underwater and then never resurfaced, says the patrol.

That was near Washington, Missouri, about 50 miles west of St. Louis, according to CNN affiliate KMOV.

Troopers from the Highway Patrol marine division have searched the water every day since Loudermilk’s disappearance. They have conducted surface searches, used sonar equipment to scan beneath the water, and used drag equipment, Thompson said. A highway patrol helicopter has also flown the area, searching the river banks from above, and private search companies have assisted the efforts.

According to the highway patrol, the search has expanded from the location where Loudermilk was seen entering the water to more than eight miles downstream.

“The search will continue and hopefully we can locate him soon and give this family some closure,” Thompson said.

Loudermilk developed a deep passion for paragliding over the past three years, KMOV reported.

“I knew that he was having fun when he was flying,” said Loudermilk’s 15-year-old daughter Kylie, according to KMOV.

Kylie, now living with her grandparents, told KMOV that she is trying to stay positive.

“I know he’s here and I’m thinking that he would want me to stay positive and not focus on the negative,” Kylie said.

A verified GoFundMe has been set up to fund the search efforts and support Kylie.

The-CNN-Wire

